Samoa Cabinet to approve installation of container X-ray scanner

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Customs and Revenue, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio told Talamua that training has been provided for employees who will be using the scanner and everything is going smoothly.

"It's going well so far and we want it up and running right away if only we can tomorrow, we will definitely start tomorrow but there's things that need to be completed which will be soon," he added.

He also announced in Parliament recently that the reason why the process was delayed was due to specifications of the scanner.

"Cabinet needed to confirm specifications for using the scanner whether it was a scanner that can be transported from place to place or an installed scanner."

Cabinet sought the advice of the auditor to look into specifications of the scanner especially for the safety of the employees who will be trained to use the scanner as well as the public.

There will be experts from overseas who will be arriving to install the scanner as well as those also from overseas, who will be conducting trainings for employees who will be using the scanner.

According to Tuala, a shelter is currently under construction at the Matautu wharf for the installation of the scanner.

A security fence will also be installed around the shelter to reassure the safety of imported containers and products.

The Ministry have also made partnership with the Ministry of Police to have the assistance of the K-9 (sniffer dogs) to detect drugs and illegal things at the wharf.

The container X-ray scanner is funded by the Asian Development Bank.