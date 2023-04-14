Samoa Cabinet approves changes to vehicle importation

The announcement was made by Samoa's Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa during a media conference last Tuesday.

According to Fiame, these vehicles must not be more than 20 years old and fit for purpose.

"Furthermore, the Cabinet has approved a special arrangement with strict conditions for the importation of 4 wheel drives and light truck vehicles for farmers only," she said.

"Government will strictly monitor this condition in observation of all related regulations and laws.

"The 10 years prohibition order remains."

Photo credit: Supplied Caption: Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa