Samoa campaign to boost sale of local products

The campaign was announced by the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Laauli Leuatea Schmidt, yesterday.

The details of the programme are expected to be implemented over the next 12 months.

“The programme is “different”and “exciting,” Laauli said.

“Over the next 12 months we will be moving our produce and exports like never before. It’s exciting times and we are pumped here! That is our vision together with the Women and Men of your ministries Samoa! Buy Samoa Made! Moving forward together!”

Apart from MAF, the campaign also involves the Samoa Trust Estate Corporation and the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa.