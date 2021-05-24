Samoa Electric Power Corporation increases tariffs

The government-owned Electric Power Corporation said the new rates have been approved by the Office of the Regulator.

The notice on the change in its tariff per unit of electricity is due to energy charge monthly changes and "reinstatement of the 0.10 sene provided for the COVID-19 stimulus package."

Last year, the previous Government announced its COVID-19 stimulus package in 2020 which included a $0.10 sene reduction in the cost of electricity, which was an intervention that acknowledged Samoans’ financial hardships.

Domestic consumers using cash power will pay $0.60 per unit for 1-50 kilowatts and $0.74 per unit for 51 kilowatts and over, EPC said in a statement.

Non-domestic consumers using cash power will be charged at a rate of $0.74 for all units. However, postpaid (induction) meter users for domestic will be charged $0.74 for all units.

Whereas the non-domestic consumers for postpaid will be charged $0.79 for all units.