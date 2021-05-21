Samoa General Elections public holidays cancelled

A notice issued by the Ministry of Commerce industry and Labour from the Office of the Electoral Commission confirmed the cancellation.

The notice stated that “The public, business communities and shop owners, employers and workers are hereby advised that according to the public notice from the Office of the Electoral Commissioner to revoke the general election for 21st May 2021, public holidays scheduled for Thursday 20th and Friday 21st of May 2021 are now cancelled”.

The Supreme Court over-ruled decisions to create an additional women's seat and to hold a second election.