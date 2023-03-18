Samoa Housing Corp appoints new CEO

The appointment was confirmed in a statement issued by the Press Secretariat's Office this week.

According to the statement, Samoa's Cabinet approved the interview panel’s recommendation to appoint Sautiamaivasa to the position of Chief Executive Officer for the SHC, over the next three years.

His appointment was also approved this week.

Tiotio has been the Assistant Chief Executive Officer of the SHC since 2020.

He has worked in the SHC since 1999 and consistently climbed the corporate ladder over the years.

Tiotio holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the National University of Samoa.

A passionate and caring father of five, Tiotio hails from the villages of Vaisala, Safotu and Aleisa.

He succeeded Matautia Rula Levi, who completed her tenure as the longest serving CEO of the Corporation. She did not seek reappointment.

During the selection process, five candidates were interviewed for the CEO position.

Established in 1990 to improve housing and living conditions for families in Samoa, the Samoa Housing Corporation (SHC) continues to deliver its mandate and responsibilities to date.

Photo credit: Supplied Caption: Samoa Housing Corporation CEO, Sautiamaivasa Funefeai Titimaea Tiotio