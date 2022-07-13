Samoa National Provident Fund announces 3.2 per cent dividend with $26 million cash payout to contributors

The announcement was made by Minister of Finance, Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molioo and Finance and the NPF board.

The cash payout of 3.2 per cent is $26 million in total.

A further 2 per cent payout will be cashed in December 2022, worth $16.27million which is the remaining dividend of the 5 per cent cash payout in April this year.

The other 3 percent was paid out in April 2022 with $24.4million.

The altogether amount of the 8.2 per cent cash payout for this whole year including the remaining 2 per cent in December is $66.7million.

According to the NPF CEO, Pauli Prince Suhren, the cash payouts this year have increased compared to the previous years.

In 2020, the total cash payout to NPF contributors was $64.5million whilst this year, a further $2.2million has been added.

Pauli reassured the public that even contributors with arrears or with active contributors due to unemployment are all entitled to the benefits.

The contributors are able to register online from the comfort of their homes and receive their money.