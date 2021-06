According to the SNPF board, the interest rate is equivalent to the value of $60 million tala.

The board has resolved to pay out 50% of this year’s interest declared in cash as part of its enduring commitment to the wellbeing of SNPF members.

$30 million (4.0%) will be paid in cash to members tomorrow, 1 July 2021 (ends 27th August 2021).

The remaining $30 million (4.0%) will be credited to members’ contribution accounts as well tomorrow, 1 July 2021.

Photo file source SNPF/Facebook