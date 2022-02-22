Samoa records increase for restaurant index

This has been confirmed by the Samoa Bureau of Statistics Report titled “Consumer Price Index January 2022.”

The report stated “The restaurants index increased by 6 per cent. Increased prices recorded for meal is reflected in the 6 per cent increase in the restaurants index.”

However, the average annual inflation for the year ended January 2022 was 4.5 per cent whereas the CPI went up by 10.8 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

“The decrease of the Imported Goods Component by 0.9 per cent reflects lower prices for fuel and imported food, which were also the main contributors to the decrease of 0.4 per cent in the all items C.P.I.”

“The local component recorded an increase of 0.1 per cent from the previous month.”

“Food & non-alcoholic beverages and housing, water, electricity gas & other fuel indices also decreased by 0.6 and 0.3 per cent respectively.”

The report stated increases were registered for the restaurants index with 6 per cent, clothing & footwear index with 1.3 per cent, furnishing, household equipment & maintenance with 1.1 per cent and miscellaneous goods & services index with 0.1 per cent.