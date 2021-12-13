Samoa Regulator issues stop order for smart meter project

The General Manager of the Electric Power Corporation (EPC), Faumui Tauiliili Toimoana confirmed the stop order in a phone interview with Talamua.

According to Faumui, the stop order is temporary until EPC manages to fix the problem.

“Since the 20 percent reduction on electricity was activated, this caused some inconveniences for the system so we're working on fixing that at the moment but no need to panic,” he added.

“As for the previous difficulties we experienced with smart meter, they've all been fixed and we received some great feedback from members of the public with regards to this project.”

The Smart meter project was initiated and rolled out last year with the purpose of assisting families to save energy as well as their bills.

Three main screen displays on a smart meter is the network connection status, balance and electricity usage.

Last year, the corporation completed firmware upgrade for approximately 3000 smart meters installed across the country in its pilot trials.

“Once we're done fixing the system then we'll inform the regulator and we'll have our smart meter up and running again but no need to worry,” Faumui said.