Samoan barber hoping to give back to his community

Located in Melton South, Koolio The Barber owner Kolio Antonio Kolio says the job is more than just cutting hair.

"When I started I was told that customer service is at first more important than actually learning how to cut hair - its the foundation of cutting and that's what made it more enjoyable."

"I get to meet different people and it can be a rollercoaster of emotions during the day as one client might be really happy, the next really sad but you have to give the same energy to every client," he said.

Since opening his business at the start of the year, Kolio says the community has shown him support.

"It's something I've wanted to do for a long time and the opportunity presented itself."

"It's not very often that you know, us Samoans can go and open a business," he said.

Although, the business is still new Kolio says he hopes one day it will become a pathway to empower Pacific youth.

"One of the goals, if I'm being absolutely honest, is to try and create a program for the youth to get them into cutting hair to get them off the streets and show them there's a better way of making money," he said.

Photo Facebook Caption: Koolio The Barber owner Kolio Antonio Kolio