Sky TV broadband trial starts strong

Sky chief customer officer Chaz Savage said feedback from the trial, which began on 4 December, proved it was on the right track.

"It's exciting to see our project take shape as we roll out customer trials with the support of a great partner like Vocus. We've been working together to develop and provide a solution which means New Zealanders can access all the entertainment they want at speeds and service levels they need, and we're looking forward to creating more value for our customers through Sky Broadband."

"Vocus is partnering with Sky to provide the internet network allowing Sky to deliver broadband services to its customers. As well as providing technical expertise, Vocus will provide Sky with network backhaul and associated services."

Vocus New Zealand is owned by an Australian firm, but last month announced its New Zealand operations could be cut off, and floated on the stock exchange.

Its operations include Slingshot, Orcon, Stuff Fibre and Flip.

Chief executive Mark Callander said the partnership had potential to become a key player in the broadband market.

"The team at Sky is very focused on delivering an exceptional broadband experience for their customers which made Vocus a natural partner given our modern and highly scalable network infrastructure throughout New Zealand and internationally.

"We are excited by what this relationship will deliver in the years ahead."

The trial runs for six months.