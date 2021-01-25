Solo mum wins van in Digicel Samoa promotion

The young lady attended the prize giving ceremony amongst 20 other winners from the last week of promotion and had no idea what was about to happen.

Digicel Samoa Chairman, Pepe Fia’ailetoa Christian Fruean elevated the suspense by asking the Digicel staff for the whereabouts of the car keys, then turned to the 21 winners and asked them to check their gift bags if the keys were inside.

The winners quickly looked inside their prize bags and Ms. Sii Uta had soon enough held up the set of keys.

A confused Lila walked up to return the keys to the Chairman only to be announced as the official winner of the Toyota Hiace Van.

She said she was grateful and her family was blessed to win the new van.

“I was excused from work to be here today and I am in total shock and disbelief, thank you Digicel, you are the best. This prize will be my personal gift to my parents for always supporting me and my kids and I am more than grateful for all that they’ve done for us. Faafetai tele to the management and staff of Digicel, I am truly grateful.”

Photo supplied Caption: Digicel Samoa Chairman, Pepe Fia’ailetoa Christian Fruean (left) and Lila Sii Uta (second right)