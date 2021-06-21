Temporary flea market opens at Fugalei in Apia

The temporary flea market at Fugalei was officially opened by caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

The Government’s Savali newspaper reports the vendors will operate at Fugalei while awaiting the construction of a new flea market at Sogi.

The temporary location will host the stall owners until July 2022.

The project cost $500,000.00 tala and was fully funded by the Government.

“This is one of the development project of the Government to ensure that there is a safe place for stall owners to sell their goods as the Flea Market at Sogi is under construction,” Tuilaepa said.

“This is also to ensure that people who are selling goods at the market don’t lose their source of income by giving them a temporary shelter for the mean time.”

He also advised the public using the market, to maintain stability and to use facility wisely for the benefit of all families, villages, churches as well as Samoa as a whole.

Photo Savali newspaper Caption: A stall at the Fugalei Flea Market