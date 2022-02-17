Travellers take domestic flights due to disruptions to Inter-island shipping

Adverse weather conditions often lead to the cancellation of shipping services and passengers desperate to reach their destination pay more for the domestic flight.

Members of the public who travelled to Savaii by the inter-island ship for holidays last month returned to Upolu by plane when the shipping company cancelled the services due to adverse weather.

Three full flights with close to 20 passengers each flew back and forth between the islands to return the stranded passengers.

A one-way flight costs WST$65 for children aged 2-12 and WST$86 for adults while one-way sailing costs $12.

Photo supplied