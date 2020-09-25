Digicel Offers $50,000 funding for community projects

The $50,000 cash grants for community projects also marks the celebration of Digicel becoming the first network and entertainment provider in Samoa to accomplish 100% LTE on all its sites. The launch of the Go Big campaign was a holistic approach on network, digital and community.

Digicel has invested its resources in select niche disadvantaged segments of society, contributed immensely to the social and economic development of the community, and overall improved the lives of thousands around the country since 2006. Digicel’s contributions, include relief supplies during natural disasters, the Ray of Hope Maternity Shelter at Samoa Victims Support Group, and Tevi’s Learning Centre at Samoa Primary School to name a few. Furthermore, assistance was provided to Samoa Kidney Foundation, Health Sector, various sports events and development programs as well as Sponsorship for Team Samoa Special Olympics for last year’s World Games.

Digicel CEO, Mark Witthuhn says “We are going big in supporting communities and we want to provide much-needed help to our people. This funding will help individuals or groups implement projects to uplift local communities. We want to empower, support and help to positively impact the lives of others. We invite you to send in your ideas to address health, education, youth empowerment, sustainable livelihoods, community safety and more,”

“This year we wanted to celebrate our proactive involvement in community development by focusing on ensuring that our investment would touch the hearts of people. Our fellow Samoan people are going through tough times during the Covid-19 pandemic and we want to bring hope, confidence and a sense of belief back in our local communities” added Mark.

“We want you to be agents of change in your community, and be proud that through the work you do, Digicel Samoa is able to contribute to the development of the nation,” concluded Mark.

Digicel Regional CEO – Pacific Group, Ms Shally Jannif, said; “I am thrilled to see Digicel Samoa launch the Go Big Samoa campaign, $50,000 community grants imitative today. Digicel has always been at the fore-front of supporting communities in the region. Recently we bought equipment and furnished a new computer lab and we have done more community based projects which has impacted the lives of Pacific people in Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu and Nauru. We will continue on this journey and want to bring the best to our people in the Pacific.”