Donated police equipment to enhance road safety, security and crime investigations

The MOU signing was a resigning of the partnership between the two governments for a further four years.

The government of Australia took this partnership to a greater commitment by donating police equipment to enhance general policing in Samoa.

Drones, digital forensic equipment, bikes, uniforms, equipment for the bike unit, tents, tablets for roadblocks, speed guns for traffic session, water plasters for police outposts just to name a few were handed over to the Samoan police.

The equipment is valued at approximately half a million Tala.

Auapaau Logo Filipo, Acting police commissioner in his remarks acknowledged the assistance which these equipment will put into the safety of the Samoan communities.

“The gifting of these equipment have also arrived in a timely manner such as the speed guns and tablets for the roadblocks which assists greatly with increasing awareness and enhancing capabilities in traffic enforcement given the increase in traffic incidents in the past month,” he said.

“Samoa police services has been very fortunate to have this program supporting the services throughout the years and have provided assistances on many occasions.

“This has strengthened the partnership between the two governments and Samoan will continue to work with the government of Australia to promote prosperity, peace and security within our country.”

The Samoa Australia partnership program is an initiative by the government of Samoa and Australia which aims to improve police effectiveness and the confidence of the Samoan communities in the Samoa police services.

The Australian High Commissioner, Emily Luck and the Police Minister, Lefau Harry Schuster attended the ceremony and were invited to a tour around the equipment and how they will be used by the Samoan police.

Photo supplied