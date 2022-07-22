Samoa Police Minister concerned about increased use of methamphetamine

Lefau Harry Schuster told Parliament recently the concern is that Samoa might become a meth market foothold which supplies meth to other countries given the increase of meth found in raids.

Police reports specified by the Minister state that in 2020, 3 raids were able to confiscate meth, in 2021 one raid seized meth and this year there were two raids.

"If you compare the three years from 2020 to 2022, the number of raids seized have increased," Lefau said.

"Not only has Samoa has people who use meth but it's worrying that it might become a country supplier to other countries."

According to Lefau, the plastic bags of drugs normally confiscated by police is below 10grams.

Other items found also include utensils used to smoke and produce meth.

In 2020, 5 utensils were confiscated - in 2021, 2 utensils - and in 2022, 7 utensils.

The latest police raid which confiscated meth was earlier this month where police found: a vehicle he drives valued at $60,000 tala

Cash of ST$9024.50, US$374, NZ$90, AUST$20.00

5.14 grams of methamphetamine.

Marijuana cigarettes, pipe utensils used for consuming drugs,

Laptops, Ipads,

Hard-drives and flash drives.