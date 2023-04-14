Samoa's Environment Minister attends Copenhagen Climate Ministerial Meeting

The two-day meeting on 20 and 21 March was the first political high-level meeting following up on COP27.

The current and incoming COP presidencies of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are hosting the meeting in the Danish capital together with Denmark.

The ministerial meeting aims to lay the path to a successful COP28 delivering on the Paris Agreement targets and COP27 conclusions.

Samoa’s MNRE and Tourism Minister, Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster, on the first day of the Copenhagen meeting, moderated the ministerial discussions on climate finance, focusing on status of progress of climate and adaptation funding for Alliance Of Small Island States (AOSIS) and Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS).

Government ministers from countries all over the world, responsible for climate action, conducted a stock take of the global climate agenda, and progress of actions towards adaptation, finance, loss and damage and mitigation, in preparation for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP) 28 scheduled in Dubai, in November this year.

The meeting will focus on securing the implementation of the results of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, while also setting the course towards COP28 in the UAE in December.

COP27 President and Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, said: “I am very pleased to co-lead, once again, the CCM.”

“During last year’s first edition, Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Dan Jørgensen, and the Danish government provided a dynamic and constructive platform for ministerial climate conversations. I am looking forward to a most successful second edition.

“This year, the CCM represents an opportuned occasion, being the first high-level climate forum since COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, to reflect and take stock on the instrumental breakthroughs as well as key achievements and progress that came out of the implementation of COP and outlined at the Sharm El Sheikh Implementation Plan.”

Photo supplied