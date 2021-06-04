Tanumalala prisoners learn baking skills

The prison also has a bakery.

Prisoners have been showing interest baking long and twist donuts as well as masipopo.

Samoa Police, Prisons and Correction Services (S.P.P.C) posted on social media that the prisoners tested their skills using the newly constructed bakery funded by the New Zealand government.

“SPPCS aims to ensure that prisoners after serving their time are equipped with new skill sets that will support them with their reintegration back to the community,” S.P.P.C.S posted.

The Police Commissioner, Fuiavailiili Egon Keil and his Executive were given freshly baked bread for quality assessment.

In the accomplishment of such great initiative, Police acknowledged the Government of New Zealand for their support.

“Working together for a safe Samoa,” S.P.P.C.S stated.

Photo: Samoa Police, Prison, Correction and Services.