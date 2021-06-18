US Government funds construction and complete rebuild of Samoa’s Lalomauga Primary School

The complex is part of a reconstruction project funded by the US Government.

While opening the facilities, U.S. Embassy Apia, Chargé d’Affaires, Jonathan Lee Yoo, said, “ This project was the direct result of discussions between the American Embassy and the Ministry of Education, Sports, and Culture, when we asked how we could assist with any primary schools in most need of repair or rebuilding.”

The school building was built in accordance with the International Building code and U.S. engineering standards.

The six-classroom building comes complete with blackboards, pin boards and ceiling fans, library and 3 rooms for the principal and teachers, along with a storage room and a 4-toilet restroom.

The structural system is reinforced concrete masonry wall with a sawn lumber roofing structure and a metal sheet roof.

Electrical work includes all necessary lighting, receptacles, exhausts, and ceiling fans with a grounding system.

“Although funded by the U.S., the school itself was completed by a local Samoan builder. We contracted the services of Schwartz Construction Limited to ensure that this facility was built for Samoans, built by Samoans.” and “Our hope is that this new facility will greatly enhance the education experience at Lalomauga Primary for years to come,” said Yoo.

The USD 399,173.50 project was funded by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid fund, which built the Faleolo Medical Center, rebuilt Asaga Primary School, renovated several schools in the Safata district, and will be doing further works at Magiagi Primary School later this year.

Photo US Embassy Caption: Caretaker Minister Loau Keneti Sio, Chargé d’Affaires Jonathan Lee Yoo, Principal Vaeluaga Tiauli and Reverend Sakaio Maiava with students officially opening doors to their new building, starting with the Library.