11,258 new cases, 76 further deaths attributed to the virus in NZ

14:36, March 28, 2023
There have been 11,258 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week and 76 further deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases, 4712 were reinfections.

RNZ reports there were also 211 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of midnight Sunday, with seven cases in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of cases was 1605.

Last week 11,544 new cases were reported and 12 further deaths attributed to Covid-19.

Three years on from the country's first lockdown, former director-general of health Sir Ashley Bloomfield said New Zealand had stayed below predicted death rates, which was" virtually unique around the world".

Royal Commission of Inquiry into Aotearoa's pandemic response is due to be completed in June 2024.

     

