12 new community cases in Auckland - Health Ministry

In a statement the Health Ministry said there are now a total of 1177 community cases associated with the latest outbreak of the Delta variant of the virus.

All of the latest cases were identified in Auckland.

The ministry said one of today's community cases had previously been under investigation and is now confirmed and linked to the current outbreak. "The case has now recovered. The case spent 14 days in a quarantine facility along with household members who also tested positive for Covid-19."

There are no new cases to report in managed isolation facilities today.

There are 13 cases in hospital - Six in Auckland, five in Middlemore and two in North Shore hospitals. Four are in ICU.

The ministry said all of today's cases have been in isolation at home or in a managed isolation facility.

There are now 1160 community cases in Auckland (including four cases in Upper Hauraki - all of whom are in the same household) - 948 of those have recovered. In Wellington, there are 17 - all of whom have recovered.

Yesterday 18 new cases were announced with all but two linked to previous cases.