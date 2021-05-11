12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Fiji

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong said all of the cases are from Makoi outside Suva.

They are close contacts of the woman who presented to the Makoi Health Centre yesterday with COVID symptoms.

“Four of our positive patients are her household members, seven are from an adjoining home, and one is a secondary contact. All have been entered into isolation.

Dr Fong said 2217 tests were conducted yesterday.

He said once the woman tested positive that same day, they quickly were able to identify the people with whom that person had come into close contact.

Authorities were able to take immediate measures to help to stop the spread.

“This shows that our reporting, screening, testing and contact-tracing procedures are working as they were intended.”

Dr Fong also confirmed that 3 supermarkets in Suva were closed today after investigating the woman’s travel history, and the work history of one of her contacts.

“We’re also testing the employees. Those stores will reopen as soon as decontamination is completed.”

Meanwhile many residents in the containment areas in the central division flocked to supermarkets, service stations and vegetable markets to stock up on food and other supplies fearing a lockdown.

However, Dr Fong said the public would be given ample notice if authorities planned a lockdown.

Photo file Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong