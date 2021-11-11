185 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand

There was no media conference today. In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there are 84 people in hospital, including 10 in intensive care.

There were no new cases at the border.

The ministry said 81 of today's cases are yet to be linked. There are 713 unlinked cases from the past 14 days.

The 25 new cases in Waikato include 15 who are known close contacts from a single household in Hamilton, where an earlier case had been confirmed and is already in isolation.

Eighteen of the 25 new cases have been linked.

All of the new cases in Northland being reported today are linked to existing cases.

On Wednesday, the ministry reported 147 new cases in the community; 131 in Auckland, 14 in Waikato, and two in Northland.

There have been 4998 cases of Covid-19 in the current community outbreak and 7746 since the pandemic began.

There were 22,007 Covid-19 vaccine doses given yesterday - 6045 first doses and 15,962 second doses.

"Today's vaccination figures show 90 percent of New Zealanders aged over 12 years have now had their first dose and 80 percent are fully vaccinated. These are rounded percentages, and we expect to officially pass the 90 percent mark in the coming days - with just 15,083 additional doses required to reach this milestone."

The Ministry also said an additional death in Auckland has today been added to the national Covid-19 figures.

"This person's death is subject to a police investigation and the Ministry will not be commenting further on it, at this stage."