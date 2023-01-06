2 deaths, 19 new Covid cases in Fiji

The Ministry of Health says the first Covid-19 death is a 64-year- old man from Suva.

He was presented at a health centre on 23 December with pre-existing medical conditions and later tested positive for Covid-19.

FijiVillage reports the Ministry also says he later passed away on the same day.

He was vaccinated with 2 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Ministry says the second death reported was of a 34-year-old female Tuvaluan citizen living in Fiji since 2018.

She was admitted at the CWM Hospital in Suva with diabetes complications on 6 December.

The Ministry further says she developed respiratory symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19 on 22 December.

The Ministry adds she died the following day due to severe Covid-19.

She was unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, 19 new cases and 2 reinfections have been recorded by the Ministry since last Thursday.

Of the 19 new cases recorded, 18 cases were recorded in the Central Division and 1 case in the Western Division.

The 2 reinfection cases were recorded in the Central Division.