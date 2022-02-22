 

24 return Covid negative tests and released from quarantine in Samoa

BY: Loop Pacific
15:21, February 22, 2022
Of the 31 cases tested Covid positive from a repatriation flight from Australia which landed in Samoa on 9 January, twenty-four of them have tested negative and have been released to their families.

Three of the passengers and four nurses remain in quarantine until their third tests are dibe while their first two tests have all come out negative.

In a press conference at the weekend, Director General of Health, Leausa Take Naseri confirmed that the third and last tests for the remaining seven in quarantine are likely to come out negative given their conditions in quarantine.

The recent repatriation flight was last week Saturday from New Zealand which landed with 272 passengers and have all been tested negative upon arrival as well as their second tests in quarantine.

The close contacts for all positive cases have also been tested negative and have been released one by one depending on time of their tests.

All twenty four passengers including one nurse have been released and reunited with their families.

“We thank and give our big faamalo to the nation for their ongoing support for we have successfully handled these cases,” Leausa added.

 

Photo supplied Caption: Director General of Health, Leausa Take Naseri (right)

     

Samoa
COVID-19 cases
Talaia Mika
