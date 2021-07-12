485 new cases and three more deaths confirmed in Fiji

That compares to 506 cases and one death in the previous 24-hour period.

The Health Ministry said all four patients were unvaccinated.

On Friday, the ministry announced 860 positive cases and three deaths. All three patients were also not vaccinated against the virus.

Fiji now has 8576 active cases in isolation with 55 deaths - all but two of them from the latest outbreak which began in April this year. There has been a total of 10,512 COVID cases in Fiji since March, 2020.

Health Secretary James Fong said a 77-year-old woman from Colo-i-Suva had died at home. "Her family reported that she had been feeling unwell for three days.

"A 75-year-old man from Nabua also died at home. His family reported that he was feeling unwell for there days and he was noted to have a reduced appetite and generalized weakness.

"The third COVID-19 death was a 38-year-old woman from Nakasi. A ministry response team attended to her at a medical facility and transferred her to the CWM Hospital after she reported having severe symptoms of COVID-19. Her condition worsened in hospital and she died four days after admission."

Dr Fong said 21 other people had died after testing positive to the virus but their deaths have been attributed to pre-existing serious medical conditions.

He said one death of a COVID-positive patient remains under investigation.

As of 9 July, the seven-day rolling average of deaths per day is three, Dr Fong said.

"There have been 162 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 8,576 active cases in Fiji.

"There have been 10,442 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

"We have recorded a total of 10,512 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1,859 recoveries."

Photo Fijian Government