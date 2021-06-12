51 new cases confirmed in Fiji

This takes the total number of infections since the outbreak started in April to 900, with 684 active cases currently in isolation.

The Health Ministry said two cases were from the Lami-Nausori containment zone and their links to other cases are unknown.

Health secretary Dr James Fong said the rest of the cases were linked to existing clusters: Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) - 6; Nawaka, Nadi - 35; Vunimono - 2; the government's Covid-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) - 4 and Waila - 1.

Fong said another case was a primary contact of an active case, and the connection to a cluster is being determined by the contact tracing teams.

He said the two unknown cases were from Raiwai in Suva, and Nakasi in Nausori.

Fong also announced the death of an individual who was admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital and then tested positive for COVID-19.

He said the patient's doctors had determined that he died because of complications of the serious medical condition that led him to his admission in hospital.

"The ministry expresses our condolences to his family," Fong said.

39 cases were reported on Thursday, and Fong said the outbreak remained primarily centred in the Lami-Suva-Nausori Containment Zone.

He said 22 patients have recovered with 684 active cases in isolation while 900 cases were recorded during the current outbreak that started two months ago.

There have been 970 cases recorded in Fiji since the first case was confirmed in March 2020, with 278 recoveries and four deaths.

Four other COVID-19 positive patients have died from pre-existing illnesses and are non-related to the virus.