814 people receive full COVID-19 vaccination in Samoa

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that out of the total who have received their second shot, 578 were male while 236 were female.

The vaccine requires a second variant approximately 8 weeks after their first jab in order for it to take full effect.

Meanwhile, MOH has recorded 42,373 people that have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The total vaccination count has males on 23,416 and females on 18,957 shows M.O.H. data released on Thursday.

Today is the last day of the mass vaccination programme in the Districts of Aana Alofi No. 3 & Aana Alofi No. 4 at the villages of Nofoalii, Leulumoega Tuai, Fasitoo Tai, Vailu’utai, Faleatiu and Satapuala.