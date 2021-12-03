Bonus pay for Samoa’s frontline workers amid Covid-19

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa acknowledged the hard work and sacrifice of frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic during a press conference where she also announced the bonus pay.

“The government employees (at the front line) working on the repatriation and quarantine process had been doing this for a long time now and their contribution is enormous to the safety of Samoa but they are still getting paid the normal wage,” she said.

“Hence, the committee (NEOC) and the Government has thought of a way to compensate their hard efforts and the long period they had been working on.

“There are so many ways which puts their lives at risk while doing so, that’s why we will repay them back with a bonus.”

Front line workers include health employees, Ministry of Customs and Revenue employees, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries employees, Quarantine and Samoan Airways employees.

Photo file RNZ Pacific