Brisbane lockdown to be lifted at 6:00pm but some restrictions to remain

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it had been a "great effort" by Queenslanders over the past three days.

"This is the best news we could have hoped for, absolutely the best news," Ms Palaszczuk.

ABC News reports no cases were reported since 6:00pm on Friday, when Queensland authorities imposed a snap lockdown to slow the potential spread of a UK coronavirus variant.

The highly contagious strain was detected in a cleaner who spent five days in the community in early January after contracting the virus at Brisbane quarantine hotel.

Masks will remain mandatory until 1:00am on January 22 at shopping centres, supermarkets, gyms, public transport, places of worship and workplaces where people can't socially distance.

Masks are not needed in cars or while exercising at a safe distance from others.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the restrictions were necessary to ease out of the lockdown, and she warned Queenslanders not to become complacent.

"This decision was not made lightly. We know this new variant is much more contagious, which is why it is so important we continue to have some restrictions in place for a short period of time," Ms D'Ath said.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the measures were similar to those in other states.

"The pandemic is still with us," Dr Young said.

"We have achieved so much this past weekend ... it's important we come out of it carefully and sensibly."

Tens of thousands of coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Greater Brisbane area since Friday, including more than 18,000 in the last 24 hours alone.

Photo :ABC News: Dea Clark Greater. Caption: Brisbane residents entered the third day of lockdown today.(