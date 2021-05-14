Fiji’s latest COVID case confirmed in isolation facility

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong said the new case is a household member of the Lakena cases reported earlier, and he was already in isolation at Navua Hospital when he registered a positive result.

“Given his first test upon entering quarantine was negative, we do not view him as a high-risk case for wider transmission.”

At a press conference this evening, Dr Fong said since yesterday, they have been investigating the potential for further exposure of COVID-19 in the Fiji CDC.

“Our medical and laboratory staff have not registered positive test results at this time, however, we are in the process of deep cleaning and decontaminating the centre in line with advice received from the reference laboratory in Melbourne. As a result, there will be no testing onsite for at least another 24 hours.”

“The Fiji CDC is where we process the vast majority of COVID-19 tests. With the facility temporarily offline yesterday, the volume of our testing has decreased. Though testing has continued at Tamavua Twomey Hospital, CWM Hospital, Labasa Hospital and Lautoka Hospital,” he said.

“It remains vital that we use the next four days to identify and swab the contacts of existing cases in Suva and Nausori. So the lockdown of Suva and Nausori is still scheduled to begin tonight at 11 pm and end at 4 am on Wednesday the 19th of May.”

According to Dr Fong, they are going to use that window to trace and swab.

“Those are the marching orders Ministry-wide. Trace. Swab. Repeat. Those swab results will go for processing at our operational testing sites until the Fiji CDC is fully back up and running.”

He added that the results of that exercise will inform their next steps.

Photo file Dr James Fong Permanent Secretary for Health, Fiji