Fiji confirms two more community Covid-19 cases

The latest victims are the children of the Suva woman confirmed with the virus on Wednesday.

They are a 14 year-old girl and a seven-month-old baby boy.

The 40 year-old woman and her family, from the Wainitarawau settlement in Cunningham in Suva, are thought to have caught Covid-19 at a funeral in Lautoka last week.

That event was also attended by a hotel maid, who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier.

The permanent secretary of Fiji's Minister of Health, Dr James Fong, said the teenager was at school on Monday and his staff were working to track her movements.

He was reported on FBC online saying "we believe there is little chance that she passed the virus to others. However, out of an abundance of caution, we will be running a screening exercise based on the daughter's movement."

Dr Fong confirmed it was the same cluster from which the maid had contracted the virus from a soldier first diagnosed on Sunday, after coming into contact with a couple who had returned from India and were positive.

He also announced that from tomorrow hair dressers, barber shops, spas, beauty and massage venues, saunas and tattoo parlours would close for the next 14 days.