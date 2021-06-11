Fiji expected to record more COVID-19 cases

32 of the new cases are linked to existing clusters with the highest number of 11 cases reported in the country’s largest hospital, CWM in Suva.

The cases at CWM has forced the Ministry of Health to relook at the delivery of services and close the Emergency Services Department.

The public is being referred to a field hospital set up by the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team.

According to the ministry, there are an additional seven cases which are under investigation to determine if they have any links to other cases.

Fiji had recorded 35 cases on Wednesday night.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, said the current outbreak remains primarily centred within the Lami-Nausori Containment Zone.

He said the mitigation strategy announced on Wednesday is targeted at isolating cases, treating patients who develop severe cases of the disease, and ensuring that vaccines continue to be administered to the public.

Dr Fong is warning that Lami in the near future may see increasing number of cases and they also anticipate more cases from the cluster at the Police barracks in Nasinu.

There have been seven recoveries, which means there are now 656 active cases in isolation.

Photo Caption: Fiji Police officer at a road check point in Suva. Source: FILE PHOTO