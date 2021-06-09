Fiji hits highest daily record of 94 COVID-19 cases

As cases increase daily, authorities have begun isolating positive cases in their homes as isolation facilities are full.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, “ Due to the high number of cases and constraints on quarantine capacity, new positive cases are being entered into home isolation, where feasible. Specific guidance has been provided for these individuals to ensure they do not have contact with other members of their households."

"It is vital - particularly in multi-generational households - that the ministry's home isolation protocols are strictly followed. While we will be regularly checking up on these individuals, adherence to our home isolation protocols within the household is critical at all times," he said.

"Given the escalating numbers of new cases in the Lami-Nausori Containment zone, we are preparing to shift into a mitigation phase that ensures that healthcare resources are focused on caring for patients who develop severe illness as a result of the virus, to ensure that they can receive proper treatment and achieve the best possible outcome from the care."

Dr Fong is himself in isolation after he was identified as a primary contact of a COVID-positive case in the ministry’s Incident Management Team.

There are 604 active cases in isolation.

There have been 775 cases during the current outbreak that started in April 2021.

Photo file Caption: Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong