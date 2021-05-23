Fiji records 18 new Covid-19 cases

In its Sunday afternoon update released electronically to the media, the Ministry of Health has asked journalists to reiterate the proper use of its contact tracing app.

Of the new cases, 10 are from two related families in Waila just outside of Nausori town, adjacent to Suva.

Another four cases are from a household in Tacirua outside the capital Suva and two cases are from a household in Muanikoso, on the outskirts of nearby Nasinu Town.

Health head Dr James Fong said early investigations do not yet link new cases with previous cases.

The remaining two cases however are linked to five cases in Samabula which had been announced and one is an Extra Supermarket worker who tested positive on their final swab whilst in quarantine.

Meanwhile, screening zones now exist in Muanikoso, Samabula, Waila and Tacirua where intensive screening and testing is being conducted.

"These latest cases involve a number of people who visited well-known shops, grocery stores and other commercial facilities in the area, which will make contact tracing and data we can gain from the careFIJI app very important," Dr Fong said.

"Please be sure to have the app installed and running on your phone, with Bluetooth turned on."

Dr Fong said recent cases did not observe Covid-19 protocols and moved in the community, and attended social events.

"Therefore, we repeat the advice that we have given repeatedly--and that health authorities worldwide have given repeatedly for more than the past year--to wear masks, wash hands frequently, observe physical distancing always, and avoid crowds."

"And please do not attend social events, and do not invite people in from outside your household."

Dr Fong reiterated the need for people who are back at work to maintain workplace bubbles.

"Don't let your guard down, set an example in your community, and encourage family, neighbours and people you meet to observe these common-sense practices."

"This is very serious."

The health authorities said people who live in containment zones and go outside must wear a mask or face covering.

Meanwhile, one person has recovered so there are 86 active cases in Fiji, with 224 cases recorded in total since our first case in March 2020.

"All active cases are stable. Transmission is concentrated in the Central Division at this time, in the Suva-Nausori Containment Area, and that is where we are focusing our attention, personnel and resources."