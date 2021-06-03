Fiji records 35 new COVID-19 cases

All the new cases are from existing clusters including seven from the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, three from the CWM Hospital in Suva and three from the Nawaka, Nadi cluster.

Fourteen patients have recovered, which means there are now 323 active cases. There have been 438 cases since this outbreak started in April 2021.

Fiji has had 508 cases in total since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 181 recoveries and 4 deaths.

70,807 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted since this outbreak started in April, with 113,668 conducted in total since testing started in early 2020.

This does not yet include the 11,000 samples recently tested in Australia.

2198 samples are reported to have been tested on Tuesday.

This daily test total does not yet include tests counts from the laboratories at Nadi and Tamavua Twomey Hospitals so it is expected to increase.

