Fiji records 52 new COVID-19 cases

Both deaths are from the Central Division.

The Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, James Fong said the deaths are being reported now due to the delay in the issuance of the official death certificates.

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic is 592 and 590 of these deaths are reported during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Dr Fong added there have been 17 new recoveries to since the last update, which means there are now 13,045 active cases.

There have been 50,737 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded 50,807 COVID infections since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 36,724 recoveries.