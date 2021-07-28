Fiji records more than 700 new COVID-19 cases

Eleven people tested positive for COVID-19 died between 22nd July to 27th July.

There have now been 206 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 204 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Another 102 COVID-19 positive patients also died but their deaths were not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

They were reported to have had serious medical conditions before contracting COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health said 97 of the 715 new cases are from the Western Division and 618 cases are from the Central Division on the main island of Viti Levu.

The Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong said there were 128 new recoveries reported since the last update.

Dr Fong said 16,518 active cases are in the Central Division and 1, 994 in the West.

He added that all cases that were recorded in the Northern and Eastern Divisions have recovered and there are no active cases currently in those divisions.

Dr Fong said there have been 25,069 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 25,139 cases in the country since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 6,319 recoveries.