 

Fiji revokes “No Jab No Job Regulation”

BY: Loop Pacific
14:41, March 17, 2023
Fiji’s Coalition government has revoked the “No Jab No Job Regulation” which was implemented by the former government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The regulation is effective from the date of gazettal.

“Cabinet on 14 February 2023 endorsed that the Health and Safety at Work (General Workplace Conditions) (Amendment) Regulations 2021 (2021 Amendment Regulations) in relation to the “No Jab, No Job” regulations be revoked. Such revocation will be effective from the date the same is published in the Gazette.”

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga highlighted this will mean those who lost their jobs when the policy came in can apply for jobs again.

He further added they are not looking at compensation for the workers as necessary action had to be taken during the pandemic.

 

Photo credit Fiji Government   Caption: Fiji's Attorney-General Siromi Turaga 

     

