Fiji see a decline in new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong said there were 32 new recoveries which means that there are now 12,982 active cases.

There were 50,200 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021, with 36,290 recoveries.

Doctor Fong said three people died from COVID-19 on the 15th and 16th of July.

All three were from the Central Division and were unvaccinated.

Three more positive patients died from serious pre-existing medical conditions.

There have now been 579 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 577 of the deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

419 COVID-19 positive patients have died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted the virus.

Doctor Fong added 108 patients admitted in hospitals. Nine of them are considered to be in severe condition, and two are in critical condition.