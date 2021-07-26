Fijian health worker succumbs to COVID-19 as death toll increases

The Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan said a 44-year-old pregnant health care worker from Suva arrived at a medical facility with shortness of breath and chest pain.

The health worker’s baby was delivered by the emergency cesarean team at the CWM Hospital. She was not vaccinated.

She is one of the nine people that died from the virus from 21st to 25th July.

From the list of deaths, seven others were not vaccinated while one was not fully vaccinated.

Fiji has recorded a total of 626 new COVID-19 cases for the period ending at 8am yesterday.

Dr Sahukhan said 79 of these cases are from the west and the rest are within the Suva-Nausori area.

Seven more COVID-19 positive patients have passed away due to pre-existing medical conditions.

Doctor Sahukhan said 186 deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded until 8am yesterday.