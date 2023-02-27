New Zealand reports 9100 new cases, 40 deaths and 200 in hospital

Of the new cases, were 3813 reinfections.

Of the deaths being reported today, one was from Northland, 15 were from the Auckland region, two were from Hawke's Bay, two were from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, two were from Whanganui, five were from Wellington region, three were from Nelson Marlborough, four were from Canterbury, one was from West Coast and three were from Southern.

RNZ reports one was less than 10 years old, one was in their 20s, one was in their 30s, one was in their 40s, two were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, 13 were in their 70s, 10 were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90. Of these people, 14 were women and 25 were men.

There were also 200 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of midnight Sunday, including three in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is now 1279, up from last week's figure of 1160.

Figures reported last week showed there had been 8220 new cases, with 24 deaths and 162 people hospitalised.