No link of transmission established in Fiji’s latest COVID-19 case

Last night the Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong announced that a woman from Makoi, outside Suva presented herself at a health centre yesterday with COVID symptoms.

“We’ll be treating this as another case of community transmission until proven otherwise. The contact tracing, testing and isolation protocols are currently activated and the centre is closed for now. Due to the steadily rising number of cases across Viti Levu, the borders of all six containment areas Lautoka, Nadi, Rakiraki, Lami, Suva and Nausori are being maintained.”

Dr Fong added that the confirmation of cases of unknown origin indicates the virus could still be present in all six areas.

“When the data tell us to proceed in a different direction we’ll tell you. My teams and I sit down every day to go over how we’re managing the nation’s COVID containment strategy. I encourage every household and community to spend at least one day per week reviewing how your group or bubble is managing the risks of this outbreak. Take some time, talk through the schedules and routines of the people who share your “bubbles” with you.”

Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha Sahu Khan said 3 more patients have recovered, so there are now 36 active cases remaining in isolation facilities.

“ 7 are border quarantine cases, 23 local transmissions, and 6 are under investigation to determine the source of transmission. The recently deceased case (our 3rd COVID-19 death) and a recently recovered case are also still under investigation to determine the source of transmission. Cases under investigation are considered as community transmission until proven otherwise.”

Fiji has had 140 cases in total, with 101 recoveries and 3 deaths, since the first case was reported on March 19 2020.