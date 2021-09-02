NSW announces seven deaths, record case number of 1288

It brings the Delta outbreak's total fatalities in the state to 107.

Yesterday the state had 1116 new community cases and four more deaths from the virus.

NSW has now passed the 7 million mark for first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

It has hit a 70 percent first-dose vaccination rate becoming the first state/ territory in Australia to do so.

There were 121,000 people vaccinated in the state yesterday.

From 5am tomorrow exercise will no longer be limited to one hour for those who live in Sydney's local government areas (LGAs) of concern.

The 9pm to 5am curfew will still apply, but exercise is unlimited outside of those hours.