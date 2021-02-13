Patient with Covid-19 dies in an Auckland hospital

In a statement today, the Ministry of Health said the death has not been included in the official Covid-related deaths "at this stage".

The Ministry said the patient was transferred from a managed isolation facility into hospital-level care for the treatment of a serious non-Covid related condition earlier this month, and then returned a positive result.

The Ministry said the patient spoke with family daily, either by zoom or phone.

"On behalf of New Zealanders, I want to recognise this family's loss," said Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"This is a time for us all to offer our deep sympathy, while also respecting the family's privacy."

There were also two new cases of the coronavirus in managed isolation reported today. They both arrived from India via the United Arab Emirates on 9 February.

One previously reported case has now recovered and the total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 45. The total number of confirmed cases is 1972.

There were two new cases of Covid-19 reported in managed isolation in New Zealand yesterday. Meanwhile, across the Tasman, nine new locally acquired case of coronavirus has been recorded on the first day of Victoria's five-day lockdown to halt the spread of the highly infectious UK variant.