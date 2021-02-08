PNG covid case numbers edge towards 900

On Saturday authorities confirmed a 895th case in the Central province, a 37-year old male who is an employee of a mining company.

He was not showing symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of testing but swab samples returned positive as part of the routine travel screening for work.

Additionally, over the course of the weekend, PNG's Hunters rugby leage team announced that one of the members of their travelling party had tested positive for Covid-19

It means that their scheduled departuire to Australia yesterday has been delayed again.

Thirty-four players and management staff had been isolating together in a quarantine bubble since Thursday afternoon after receiving approval to travel by Queensland Health Authorities.

There have been nine Covid-19 deaths reported in PNG so far.