Quarantine costs Samoa Government over $2 million Tala

Samoa closed its international borders in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Repatriation flights have been allowed to bring back Samoans stranded overseas.

The National Emergency Operation Centre Chairman, Agafili Shem Leo said the costs include costs of the rooms, securities and other additional costs necessary for the process of quarantine.

“There is no specific cost at the moment but I can confirm that over two million Samoan Tala was spent on the costs because it’s really expensive,” he said.

Some quarantine costs are now being borne by returning Samoans except for those who traveled abroad for medical reasons and students who have completed their studies.

Photo file