Samoa awaits Covid vaccine for children

The National Emergency Operations Committee has confirmed that a vaccine is in place for administration for children in that age group.

Director General of Health, Leausa Take Naseri previously said the campaign will possibly take place when school commences.

Grandparents like Apiseta Samuelu of Magiagi welcomed the decision to vaccinate children.

Samuelu said she had been thinking and worrying for her three grandchildren and their vulnerability to the virus hence she kept them indoors at most times.

“I guess most parents would worry for their underage children because we have this vaccines as an option while for them, their protection was always a question unanswered,” she said.

Some parents took to social media to express their mixed views on the vaccination for children at this age.

